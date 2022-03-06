SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $987,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.95. The company had a trading volume of 918,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

