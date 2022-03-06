SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. 1,240,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,200. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $162.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90.

