Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $3.61. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 23,091 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Socket Mobile in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

