Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $3.61. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 23,091 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 15.53%.
Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)
Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.
