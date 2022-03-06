SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

