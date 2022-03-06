SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 853,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 163,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

