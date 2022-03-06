SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 853,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SolarWinds by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

