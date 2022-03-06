Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 1,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 494,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

