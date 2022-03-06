Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

SHC stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

