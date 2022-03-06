Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

