Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $18.32 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 2.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 337,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

