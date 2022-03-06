Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 68,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

