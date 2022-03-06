Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.