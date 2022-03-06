Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $374.02 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day moving average is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

