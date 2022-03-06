Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

SWX stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

