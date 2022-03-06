S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Steven J. Kemps Sells 1,591 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.59 and a 200 day moving average of $439.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.31 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.30.
S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
