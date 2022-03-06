SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.01

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 13353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPAQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the fourth quarter worth $8,778,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

