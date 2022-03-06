SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.01

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 13353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPAQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.
About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
