SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $33.00. 638,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SpartanNash by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

