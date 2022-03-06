SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

