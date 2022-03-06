Spin Master Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

Spin Master stock opened at C$44.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.45. Spin Master has a one year low of C$34.15 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.