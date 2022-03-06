Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.53

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.53 and last traded at $136.69, with a volume of 19636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.84.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
