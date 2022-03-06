SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. SPX posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 99,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

