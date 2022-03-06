Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,804,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bally’s by 1,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

