Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $503,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

