Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,268 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

