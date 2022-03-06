Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,042.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

