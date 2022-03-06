Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ANIP opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

