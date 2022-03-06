SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

