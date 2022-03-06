Stable Road Acquisition (MNTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MNTS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Stable Road Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Stable Road Acquisition worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

