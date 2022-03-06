Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.
In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 290,296 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Stagwell (Get Rating)
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
