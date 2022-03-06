Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

Get Stagwell alerts:

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 290,296 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $114,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stagwell (Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.