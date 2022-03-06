Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SBLK opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

