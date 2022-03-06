State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.64 and its 200 day moving average is $413.19. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

