State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 190.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

