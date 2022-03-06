State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,612,000 after acquiring an additional 206,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $53.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

