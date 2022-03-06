State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.50 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,114 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,161 shares of company stock worth $1,240,157 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.