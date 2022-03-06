State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,350 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.