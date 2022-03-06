stETH (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06778523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.63 or 1.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048687 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

