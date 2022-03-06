STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $40.36

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $37.29. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 192,253 shares changing hands.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

