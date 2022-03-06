Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $16 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.
Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMY opened at $69.36 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
