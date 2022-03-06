Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $285.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.