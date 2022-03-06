Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

