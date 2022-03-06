StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLRB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
