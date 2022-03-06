StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 118,711 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

