StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.