StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE:IO opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.20.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
