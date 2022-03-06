StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

NYSE:IO opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.