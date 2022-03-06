StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

