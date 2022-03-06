StockNews.com Downgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

DDD stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 5.80. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 467,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

