StockNews.com Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Hold

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,078,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

