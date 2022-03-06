StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

JAGX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

