StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
JAGX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
