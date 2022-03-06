StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
