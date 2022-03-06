StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

