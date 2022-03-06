StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a PE ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

