Stoneridge, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $518.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

